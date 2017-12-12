16 Bad Movies Starring Good Actors Who Definitely Deserved Better

Even when you’re the best of the best, sometimes you make a misstep. And it happens even when you’re an Oscar-winner! From ‘Gigli’ to ‘Fant4stic’ these are the worst movies by the best actors!

Okay, everybody gets one, right? No matter who they are, from Miles Teller to freakin’ Meryl Streep, some actors make the wrong creative choices at some point in their careers. Sometimes, getting tapped to be in the latest incarnation of Fantastic Four, for example, seems like an amazing opportunity. Until it isn’t. Poor Teller was part of the disastrous superhero movie in 2015 costarring Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell. None of them deserved a movie stylized Fant4stic, especially that won three Razzies and was nominated for two more!

Can we talk about The Snowman? Mister Police, you could have saved this movie. It gave you all the clues. Starting with its bizarre, but hilarious marketing campaign that didn’t match the tone of the film, combined with the fact that Michael Fassbender‘s character is named Harry Hole, this film was DOA. The 2017 crime drama was a box office flop, despite it starring gifted actors like Fassbender, J.K. Simmons, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. We have a feeling it has something to do with the movie’s crazy poster starring the crudely-drawn snowman and foreboding note wasn’t EVEN IN THE MOVIE.

Ben Affleck makes this list twice. The Oscar winning actor has made some…interesting…choices in his career, and we’re not talking about Justice League. Ben starred in maybe one of the most famous bad movies of all time in 2003, Gigli, costarring then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Remember Bennifer? They were in full force then! Affleck stars as a crime boss named Gigli who hires a hitwoman (Lopez) to kidnap a mentally challenged man. Her character’s a lesbian but she and Gigli fall in love and sleep together at the end?? Things get weirder when you find out that Al Pacino and Christopher Walken agreed to be in this. For more weird, terrible movies starring our most gifted actors (like Affleck in Pearl Harbor), scroll through the gallery above!

