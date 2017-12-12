Gigi Hadid: The Real Reason She Had ‘Hairy’ Armpits For ‘Love’ Advent Calendar

Gigi’s armpit ‘hair’ in her ‘Love’ Calendar shoot has caused quite a stir. Find out the real cause of her hairy appearance here.

We thought Gigi Hadid, 22, was making a statement by showing off some hair in her armpits in her Love magazine Advent Calendar photo shoot, but it’s since been revealed that the fuzz was in fact not hair at all. The plot (but not Gigi’s hair) thickens! According to TMZ, the unshaven appearance was actually the result of loose fibers. That’s right, apparently Gigi’s hirsute pits were the product of residue that a jacket she was wearing left behind, sources close to Gigi say. In fact, the jacket in question seems to be the exact navy cropped coat she’s wearing in the video. Hey, if you’re working up a sweat, which she totally did in the video, it’s totally understandable if a little fuzz gets stuck to you. What is not entirely understandable is how no one working on the set spotted all that ‘pit fuzz. You had one job, y’all! Check out Gigi’s shoot for Day 11 of Love‘s Advent Calendar below.

We reported earlier how her armpit “hair” initially split fans’ reactions into two factions: the “I found the armpit hair distracting” and “YAS I LOVE THIS LOOK, IT SLAYS ALL DAY” camps. Well, now that we all know that it wasn’t hair, we guess the only remaining reaction is “Really?! Jacket residue? That’s jacket residue?!”

Recently, Kendall Jenner, 22, posted a photo of her and Gigi giving each other an adorable kiss backstage in a sweet throwback photo. Check out these pics of celebs, including Gigi, who rocked the red carpet of the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

HollywoodLifers, do you ever get residue in your ‘pits after wearing certain items of clothing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.