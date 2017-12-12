Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Kiss On The Lips In Throwback Pic After They Miss VS Show

It looks like Kendall Jenner is missing her bestie, Gigi Hadid. She stumbled upon a throwback pic of the BFFs kissing, and just HAD to share it on social media. Check it out here!

There’s nothing wrong with a couple of gal pals sharing a peck on the lips every once in a while, right!? Kendall Jenner, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 22, sure don’t think so, as they were photographed sharing a sweet kiss while backstage at a shoot. It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, but Kendall came across it on Dec. 11…and posted the pic to Snapchat. She captioned the shot, “Backstage secrets,” with a kissing emoji. In the pic, both ladies have their hair in curls and seem to be wearing some form of lingerie, and they’re definitely enjoying one another’s company while sharing the friendly smooch.

Both Kendall and Gigi have incredibly busy schedules, and we haven’t seen them hanging out together much in recent months. Normally, the ladies love to flaunt their friendship at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but this year, they were both M.I.A. for the event. Kendall was never set to walk this year, as she has a conflicting contract with lingerie brand La Perla. However, Gigi’s reason for not attending was a bit more obscure — she was signed on to be in the show, but announced just days before that she wouldn’t be heading to China with the other models.

A reason fro Gigi’s absence was not given, however, many have speculated that she as not welcome in Shanghai because she previously made a controversial joke about Chinese people. The 22-year-old has not commented on the speculation, but vowed to be back and better than ever at next year’s show.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and Gigi sharing a kiss?