Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie Cover The Festive Classic ‘Fairytale Of New York’ & It’s Super British

(Christmas) music to our ears! Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie headed to the famous BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover The Pogues’ hit, and their rendition is just lovely. Watch!

Ed Sheeran, 26, and Anne-Marie, 26, are two of the most talented English singers working today, and they brought a bit of magic to The Pogues‘s song “Fairytale Of New York on Dec. 12. (Extra points to Ed for rocking a Christmas sweater.) Watch their gorgeous duet above!

The two artist are set to collaborate on a song appearing on Anne-Marie’s upcoming album, as she explained to NME. “We’ve actually done a song together, which is going to be on my album,” she told the outlet. “We’ve been friends for nearly 10 years now, so we’ve always wanted to work with each other, and obviously he’s always out of the country and I’m always out of the country. So one time we were both in London and we just got in the studio and we did this song. We want work with each other more definitely — it’s just the time.” Can’t wait!

“We did the UK and Europe and it was amazing. I had the best time ever, I leant so much,” she added of her time touring with Ed. “I had never actually performed in front of crowds like that, but I did with ‘Rudimental’ but not actually on my own material. It was a very big difference to me and I’m learning a lot on the way and luckily his audience were very nice, because it’s quite scary being a support act because most of the time people definitely haven’t bought a ticket just to see you.”

Ed also performed his song “Perfect” for the Live Lounge, and naturally, it was just that. Check it out:

Watch Ed and Anne-Marie perform an acoustic version of her hit “Ciao Adios:”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ed and Anne-Marie’s cover? Tell us if you love it!