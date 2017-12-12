Trump Slams Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand As A ‘Flunky’ In Nasty Tweet After She Tells Him To Resign

Trump lashed out at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for saying he should resign for his assault accusations in a gross tweet with sexual implications. Read it and her response here.

“President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) tweeted on December 11 after three of Donald Trump‘s accusers spoke out against him in a press conference. Gillibrand has long been a critic of the president and his alleged sexual misconduct, and she wants the allegations to be taken seriously. It’s disgusting that the president’s response to her tweet had loaded sexual implications toward her.

Unsurprisingly, Trump fired back the next morning, and the tweet was particularly gross, even for him: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” This is truly disgusting, and as other women in politics, like Gretchen Carlson, have pointed out, sexually suggestive. What does he mean by “do anything” for campaign contributions? It’s an insult to Senator Gillibrand, and an insult to women in general. Journalists, including at HollywoodLife.com, have already reached out to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for clarification.

It’s unclear how Gillibrand was “disloyal” to the Clinton family, as well. Trump did not elaborate. As for money, Trump did donate to Gillibrand’s campaign committee in 2007 and 2010. Ivanka Trump donated to her campaign committee in 2014. Gillibrand responded to Trump shortly after he posted his sexist (and confusing) insults, tweeting, “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

In addition to her first tweet calling out the president, Gillibrand told CNN he should resign during a December 11 interview. She said that if he doesn’t choose to resign, Congress should investigate the “credible” and “numerous” accusations against him. Three of the 16 women who have accused the president of alleged sexual harassment or assault came forward for a joint press conference on December 11, as well as on Megyn Kelly Today, to detail what happened to them. One woman, Jessica Leeds, said that Trump allegedly groped her on an airplane and called her a “c**t.”

The three women have called for a Congressional probe into his alleged actions, like what happened with Senator Al Franken (D-MN), who announced he would be resigning after his own sexual harassment allegations came forward. More than 50 Democratic women in Congress called for the House Oversight Committee to investigate Trump that same day,according to NBC News. Trump also said in a separate tweet the same morning as his nasty one targeted at Senator Gillibrand that the accusations against him are “false and fabricated stories.”

President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

What do u mean @SenGillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions? By the way she isn’t a lightweight. Nor is @LindseyGrahamSC – both who sponsored my bipartisan bill to give women a voice to get rid of secret arbitration clauses. https://t.co/feCRIQwUkv — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 12, 2017

