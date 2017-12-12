Chandler Riggs Dropped An EDM Track Just Days Before ‘Walking Dead’ Shocker

So, what’s next for Chandler Riggs now that his fate on ‘The Walking Dead’ is sealed? EDM music, duh.

Chandler Riggs, 18, is done tackling walkers and moving on to getting the club lit AF. On December 5, just days before it was revealed his character, Carl, had been bitten by a walker on The Walking Dead therefore leaving him a walking dead (pun only half intended) man, the young actor dropped his first official single. The song is called “Hold On” and was released under the name Eclipse on Soundcloud. It’s a collaboration with singer Lolaby who excitedly tweeted, “This was an amazing co-write between myself and the ever so talented @chandlerriggs.” The song could easily be described as more of an EDM ballad, if that’s such a thing, and the lyrics are incredibly beautiful. Fans are obviously impressed by Chandler’s collab, too, as “Hold On” already has just under 70k listens as of the date and time this article was published. Get it, Coral!

“I’ll stop playing victim if you stop playing games / Fool me once and it’s all on you / Fool me twice and I’ll see right through,” Lolaby sings as the music gets quiet around her voice. After the hook, the beat drops just before Lolaby continues to sing, “I wanted to hold on more / I wanted to hold on / I wanted to go on more / but I couldn’t go on no more.” It’s clear that Chandler has something special when it comes to music, so despite being sad about his pending death on The Walking Dead, it’s exciting to know we definitely haven’t seen (or heard) the last of him just yet. You can listen to “Hold On” for yourself below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chandler dropping music and focusing on a career in EDM? Comment below, let us know!