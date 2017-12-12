Cher, Pink & More Celebs Do Cartwheels After Roy Moore Loses US Senate Seat In Alabama

Cher, Pink, and tons of other celebrities expressed their joy after hearing about Doug Jones’ close win for the U.S. Senate against Roy Moore. See their exciting tweets here!

Doug Jones was elected the U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama over Roy Moore on the night of Dec. 12 and celebrities and politicians like Pink, Cher, and even Hillary Clinton couldn’t contain their gratitude and excitement on social media. “Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must –compete everywhere. Onward!,” Hillary’s positive tweet read. Pink congratulated the state while Cher expressed that she wanted to jump on her bed and dance around. “Thank you, Alabama, you’ve given me hope for the future of this Nation. Decency and real American values rule the day,” Susan Sarandon, who was a devoted supporter of Bernie Sanders in last year’s presidential race, tweeted.

Rose McGowan who has been a main leader in the #MeToo movement, tweeted a photo of someone dressed up as Santa Claus holding one of Jones’ campaign signs. “Santa does not like child molesters,” she bravely captioned the tweet. Lisa Rinna captured her happiness with simple hand clapping emojis while Tom Arnold stated that good guys win. “Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u, ” Kerry Washington tweeted to her followers.

Jones won in an extremely close senate race against Moore and his win proves a big victory for democrats. There’s been a ton of controversy concerning Moore during his campaign due to many sexual assault accusations from underage girls. In a time where many public figures are losing jobs due to sexual misconduct, Moore was on the negative radar from the start.

Congratulations to Doug Jones and all those who support him on a historic win.

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

I CANT BREATHE😍

THANK YOU🙏🏻

I WAS GOING TO JUMP ON MY

BED,DANCE AROUND,BUT I CANT MOVE… OH GOD HE WON🤣😭😱 — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2017

I can't wait for the nonsensical belligerent Trump twitter meltdown in response to #DougJones4Alabama Somebody wake up @realDonaldTrump There is #RealNews happening. And it's real good news. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 13, 2017

Congratulations Alabama. One small step in the right direction for all of us. 🙏 our voices are being heard — P!nk (@Pink) December 13, 2017

Fuck Roy Moore….And the horse he rode in on. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

Thank you Alabama, you’ve given me hope for the future of this Nation. Decency and real American values rule the day. https://t.co/jddlB6WBaJ — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) December 13, 2017

Santa does not like child molesters pic.twitter.com/WU8QVPqVIH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 12, 2017

Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. https://t.co/o8NXvTrTUX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2017

Congratulations, Doug Jones. You were a great US Attorney, and you ran a terrific campaign. You deserve this win. It’s a win for the people of Alabama. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 13, 2017

Good guys win. Suck it @realDonaldTrump & company. We're taking our country back. #DougJones — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 13, 2017

Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017

