Beyonce & 25 More Celebs Slaying The Sexy Feathered Dress Trend: See Hottest Looks Of 2017

From the runway to real life, from ball gowns to short and tight minis, feathers have been everywhere this year! See the fanciest feather fashions of 2017 in PICS here!

Feathers are no longer confined to royal fascinators! The fun fashion accent has been spotted everywhere this year — from shoes to purses to gowns — on stars like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and many more! See just some of the fashionable feather spotting we’ve rounded up from 2017 below! Beyonce wore a stunning mini that she showed off on her Instagram on Dec. 9. Model Sara Sampaio wore a light pink J. Mendel dress at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York on Nov. 6. Lea Michele wore a feathered Zuhair Murad at the CMA Awards in November. Rita Ora also chose Zuhair Murad for the Bambi Awards in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 16. That dress was long and sheer with a dramatic, feathered train — wow, gorgeous!

Hailey Baldwin rocked a short and tight, black off-the-shoulder dress with a feather neckline at the REVOLVE Awards in Los Angeles on November 2. Chrissy Teigen wore a satin dress with a hint of feather trim at the Turn Me Loose play performance in L.A. in mid-October. Julianne Moore wore a feather-accented Chanel dress at the Wonderstruck premiere during the 55th New York Film Festival on Oct. 7. Gigi looked like a sexy flamingo covered in hot pink feathers at the Moschino runway show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy in September. Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous white Balmain dress with a feather train at the Emmy Awards in L.A. in September.

Lorde wore a lavender Monique Lhuillier ball gown covered in feathers MTV Video Music Awards back in August, and Rihanna rocked a feathered Prada skirt Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets film premiere in Paris in July. Click through the GALLERY to see more than 25 pics of stars wearing feather dresses!

HollywoodLifers, do you love celebrities in feather dresses?