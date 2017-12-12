‘Below Deck’ Reunion Preview: Captain Lee Regrets Promoting Nico

The ‘Below Deck’ reunion seems like it’s going to be a full-on Nico roast. In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Captain Lee ruthlessly scolds Nico for his ‘immature behavior’ and admits he regrets promoting him!

Yikes! You can cut the tension with a knife during this EXCLUSIVE clip [as seen below] of tonight’s Below Deck reunion — airing on Bravo at 11 PM ET. During a sit-down with Andy Cohen to discuss season 5, Captain Lee rips Nico apart admitting that he regrets promoting Nico to Bosun. We did NOT see that one coming! When Lee surprised Nico with his promotion during the BD finale, he seemed sure about his decision. So, what’s the deal? Click here to read our Below Deck finale recap.

Well, here’s what Lee had to say during the reunion: “I never would have given him the promotion. [He] didn’t earn it. I didn’t see the childish behavior all through the season that he was exhibiting. And, I didn’t appreciate it. That tells me that he hadn’t gone through the maturation process to the level that he should’ve to be able to lead a crew properly.”

As for how Nico takes Lee’s criticism? — “Yeah, I don’t know; pretty hard to hear. I feel like I did, but you’re right about the whole maturity level and I shouldn’t have been acting that way and it was out of character. But, I do feel like I did earn that position and I can take on that responsibility.”

THEN, the most shocking part of the clip is when Bri chimes in to defend Nico despite him choosing his ex over her in the finale! “I think he went through sh-t to get through the season,” she says to Lee, adding, “He probably earned it.”

When Andy Cohen points out that Nico sounds “remorseful” for his behavior, Lee does not care one bit. “That’s a hindsight thing, that’s a Monday morning quarterback thing,” Lee explains. “The time to get it right is in the moment, not apologize for screw-up after it’s all done and over with and say, ‘Oh I’m going to blame this and that. I wasn’t myself… I don’t care. We have a job to do. You do the job, you step up to the plate, or back away and accept the help that you were given. He needed help and I gave him help and he didn’t have the common sense to appreciate the help that the was given.”

Meanwhile, the entire cast is completely silent. But, you can probably guess that Kate is loving every minute of it since she’s the only one who really knows how to handle Lee’s command. And, Kyle, on the other end of the seating stage, is most likely loving Lee’s comments about Nico, since ,as you may know, he [Kyle] was the “help” Lee was talking about.

