Bella Thorne Shows Off Sexy Santa Suit With Corset & Underwear In New Photo

Nothing says ‘happy holidays’ like Bella Thorne in a lingerie-inspired santa suit! The actress took to Twitter to reveal the sexy snap, where she seductively posed in a red corset and matching underwear!

Christmas came early for Bella Thorne, 20, fans on Dec. 12! The actress posted her sexiest photo yet to her Twitter account, where she’s dressed in red lingerie for the holidays. In the sultry snap, Bella rocked a tight, red corset with matching underwear and black garters. She posed seductively with her hand on her hip. “Hi santa bb,” she captioned the photo, where she stood beside a festive, red Christmas tree. The starlet even accessorized accordingly with red, silk gloves and a santa hat; and, she even donned a red lip!

Bella’s sultry snap came just one day after she revealed on Twitter that she was once molested. Her confession was prompted from a hurtful comment on one of her photo, which read, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested.” Bella fired back at the Twitter user and said, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.” In a following tweet, she wrote, “The World can be a sick place sometimes”. Bella’s boyfriend, rapper, Mod Sun, 30, then took to Twitter to comfort her, writing, “Love u mama ur the strongest person I know.” His tweet was accompanied by a heart symbol.

Bella has never been one to shy away from harsh critics. And, she’s never been afraid to address sensitive topics, including body image. Back in Sept. 2017, she posted an un-retouched photo from her photoshoot with GQ Mexico, where she was the mag’s October covergirl. In a series of photos, Bella, dressed in lingerie, posed nearly naked. She spoke up in the comments of one of the GQ photos about body insecurities.

Bella wrote: “I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don’t see what everyone else sees. Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted,” she wrote. “Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she’s not perfect and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it, But f–k it I’m here to tell you that’s right I’m not F–KING PERFECT.”

