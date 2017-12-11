Akayed Ullah: 5 Things To Know About Port Authority Suspected Bomber

An explosion went off in Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11. Akayed Ullah has been identified as the man suspected of detonating the pipe bomb. Here’s what you should know.

Akayed Ullah, 27, was identified as the suspected bomber who caused the explosion this morning, Dec. 11, at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to NYPD Commissioner John O’Neil. Here are five things you need to know about him:

1. Port Authority wasn’t his intended target, according to CNN. Authorities believe that Ullah had other, possibly more extensive plans, but that wires strapped to himself either malfunctioned or detonated prematurely for some unknown reason. He also had a pipe bomb and battery pack on him, according to The New York Post. The device exploded in a passageway connecting the Times Square and Port Authority subway stations just before 7:30 a.m. Police partially stripped Ullah to remove the device, the New York Times reported.

2. He was alone at the time of the explosion. The device was reported to have gone off prematurely, and the explosion was recorded on surveillance camera. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the blast an attempted terrorist attack in a news conference and noted that no other devices had been found.

3. He is in serious condition. Ullah has been taken into custody and is being treated for burns and lacerations at a Bellevue Hospital in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan. The condition of his injuries are unclear. Early reports indicated that Ullah had died, but police confirm that he is alive. The Fire Department said four other injuries from the incident have since been reported. All of the injuries are non-life threatening.

4. He moved to the U.S. less than a decade ago. He currently lives in the East Flatbush area of Brooklyn, NY, and police have arrived at his home to look for more information about him. Preliminary information suggests that he may have initially been from Bangladesh and has been living in America for about seven years, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton.

5. He works at an electrical company. He told investigators that he made the explosive device at his place of work. The bomb was an “improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

