Golden Globe Nominations Live Stream — Watch 2018 Announcement Online

TV and movie fans, rejoice! The Golden Globe nominations will officially be announced today, Dec. 11, and fans can’t wait to see which talented celebs receive the honor! Don’t miss a second of the action by tuning into our live stream at 8:15 AM ET!

Are you excited? Several of the biggest stars in the world will be recognized at the upcoming 75th Golden Globe Awards, and luckily, you’ll find out which celebs, films and shows are up for the prizes today, Dec. 11. Nominations will be announced at 8:15 a.m. ET on GoldenGlobes.com or via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes page. The ceremony recognizes excellence in television and movies and late night’s Seth Meyers will be serving as the host with the most for the star-studded event, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7 at 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET. After an incredible year full of binge-worthy shows and films, we can’t wait to find out which A-listers receive a nod! Click to see pics of highlights from last year’s Golden Globes, here.

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will announce the nominees. Fans love to tune into the Golden Globes since it’s live, meaning there definitely won’t be a dull moment! On top of that, the show usually is early predictor of the Academy Awards. There are many worthy contenders this year, especially when it comes to critically-acclaimed films. From Lady Bird starring Saoirse Ronan, to Christopher Nolan‘s World War II drama Dunkirk, we’ve seen plenty of heart-wrenching and action-packed flicks leaving us wanting more and more. Jordan Peele‘s directorial debut Get Out has garnered major buzz and fans are speculating that the blockbuster horror-satire will also walk away with a prize!

The Golden Globes count anything released in the calendar year, so many are betting on fan-favorite shows making the list. Some guesses are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and This Is Us. With so many talented actors and actresses gracing our screens, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will have to make some tough choices in all of the categories! We’re already anticipating some wild cards and some epic snubs, so be sure to tune into the live stream so you don’t miss a second!

