Trump Accusers Call For Congressional Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault In Press Conference

Three of the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct want Congress to take action. They’re asking for an investigation, and hopefully his resignation.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks told reporters during a December 11 press conference that they’d like a Congressional probe into President Donald Trump‘s sexual assault and harassment allegations, just like what happened with Senator Al Franken. Their press conference came immediately after the women appeared together on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss the details of their claims. “It’s only fair that [Trump] be investigated as well [as Franken],” Holvey said. “Non-partisan investigation is ideal, because this isn’t a partisan issue. If they were willing to investigate Senator Franken, it’s only fair that they do the same for Trump.”

The women, who are just three of the 16 women accusing Trump of sexual assault or harassment. Their stories are eerily similar. Holvey was a Miss USA contestant who alleged that Trump, who used to own the pageant, would walk into the dressing room while the girls were half-naked. She said her dreams of being part of Miss USA “never including a man lining us up looking at us like a piece of meat.” Crooks is a former receptionist at Trump Tower, who said that the now-president allegedly tried to forcibly kiss her on several occasions. She described, during the press conference, his alleged behavior as “serial misconduct and perversion.”

Leeds described two incidents with Trump that happened decades ago. She said that she was once upgraded to first class on a plane and sat next to Trump. During the flight, he allegedly groped her. Three years later, they ran into each other at an event. He apparently remembered her and allegedly called her something gross, which she declined to reveal. She said that she hopes the #MeToo movement puts “pressure on Congress” to address the president’s alleged misconduct.

Holvey later quipped to reporters that it “makes perfect sense” that Trump is endorsing Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of allegedly assaulting underaged girls. “It’s like he’s passing the torch to Roy. Resigning is the right thing to do, but [Trump] won’t do that. Investigation by Congress is the only thing we can ask for.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the press conference, calling the women’s claims “false.”

