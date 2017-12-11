‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 8 Rock 2 Performances Each In Hopes Of Making The Finals

Eight are left on season 13 of ‘The Voice,’ and they’ll hit the stage again for two performances each on the Dec. 11 episode. Follow along with everything as it goes down in our live blog here!

The first artist to take the stage is Adam Cunningham from Adam Levine’s team. Adam was in the bottom two two weeks in a row, but made it through without having to sing for the Instant Save last week. This time, he’s singing Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” which is a powerful and emotional ballad. The performance is not only sung well, but also brings all the feels as Adam pours his emotions into every lyric. Next up, is an awesome duet from Chloe Kohanski (team Blake Shelton) and Noah Mac (team Jennifer Hudson). The young stars perform “Wicked Game” and earn rave reviews from the coaches.

Davon Fleming, from Jennifer’s team, is up next. This week he’s singing “Gravity,” which is a bit more subtle than the last few songs he’s chosen, but of course, Davon adds a powerful twist. Last week, Davon was Instantly Saved after landing in the bottom three, so he has a lot to prove with this performance, and he totally wows the crowd with this insane voice. Next, Blake’s classic country artist, Red Marlow, sings “Go Rest High On That Mountain” by the one and only, Vince Gill. Red delivers just what his fans want week after week, and this performance is no different. This week, though, Red shows a new side of himself by getting vulnerable onstage, and it’s touching to see.

Next up is a duet with Davon and Brooke Simpson (Team Miley Cyrus). They perform “Earned It,” and put their own, powerful spin on The Weeknd’s classic. Keisha Renee, from Blake’s team, is the next solo performer, this time, singing a Rascal Flatt’s classic “What Hurts The Most.” The song is right in Keisha’s country wheelhouse, and she manages to portray her flawless vocals while also conveying emotion throughout her performance.

