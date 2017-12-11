Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & GF Expecting A Baby Girl: See Adorable Message

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a big new project lined up for 2018. He’s got a baby on the way with GF Lauren Hashian and it’s a little girl! We’ve got his sweet message about the wonderful news.

What an amazing Christmas gift Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, has as he’s got a baby on the way with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 33. He announced on Dec. 11 that the couple of ten years is expecting and he’s going to have another little girl. In a sweet Instagram pic he showed his nearly two-year-old daughter Jasmine sitting under a Christmas tree with a sign above her that said “It’s a girl” in big pink letters. Underneath it continued “Can’t wait to be a big sister. And finally the BOSS!”

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he captioned the big reveal. OMG his little girl is SO adorable in a white dress with a big pink heart on it as her big blue eyes are lit up with happiness. See pics of The Rock, here.

Dwayne also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone by ex-wife Dany Garcia, 49. She is going to be the Golden Globes Ambassador in 2018, in a title that used to be called Miss Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually picks the daughter or son of an A-list star who they think has a bright career in the business ahead of them. So the former wrestler turned action star is going to have one daughter handing out trophies on January 7, 2018 while he is expecting another beautiful little girl in the spring!

