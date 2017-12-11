Southwest Passenger Threatens To Kill Everyone On Plane After She’s Forced To Put Out Cigarette

Valerie Curbelo, a Southwest Airlines passenger, decided to light up in the bathroom on Dec. 9. After being forced to put out her smoke, she had a meltdown!

Valerie Curbelo, 24, was arrested on a felony charge of making a death threat and jailed with a $75,000 bail after threatening everyone on a busy Southwest Airlines flight this weekend, according to the Washington Post. The woman was traveling somewhere between Portland and Sacramento on Dec. 9, and decided to smoke a cigarette in the bathroom, despite being instructed not to for safety purposes. Valerie even shockingly tampered with the smoke detector, reps for the airline claim, but once a flight attendant caught wind of her little deed, she barged in the bathroom. This enraged the woman, reportedly leading her to rip an oxygen mask out of the ceiling as crew forced her to put out the smoke and return back to her seat. Yikes!

“I have a destination for myself,” she yelled as her fellow passengers looked on in utter disbelief and shock. She was even holding her belongings, appearing as if she was ready to get off flight 2943 midair. “I swear, if you don’t . . . land,” Valerie yelled, as a flight attendant blocked her from the aisle, “I will f—ing kill everybody on this f—ing plane!” The attendant fired back: “You will not. You will not.” It was quite a frightening and tense scene for everyone on board and the man who filmed the shocking viral clip told CBS 13 that she had to be restrained by passengers and crew for 30 minutes following the incident. Once they landed, Sherrif’s deputies were waiting for her.

A reporter from the CBS 13 news organization later visited Valerie in jail to get her side of the story and she didn’t give much insight to what set her off. When asked why she decided to light up, Valerie revealed: “The anxiety. Yeah, the anxiety.” The reporter tried to have Valerie elaborate further about why she threatened everyone on the plane, to which she explained: “I don’t know. It was not me. It was not me.” Southwest Airlines also issued a statement following the altercation. “Our Crew enforced the regulation and that was followed by the passenger outburst. The safety of our Crew and Passengers is our top priority and we take all threats seriously,” a portion of it read. Hopefully, she learned her lesson!

