‘RelationShep’: Shep Reveals One Thing That ‘Scared’ Him During Journey To Find Love

Your fave ‘Southern Charm’ star has his own show! Shep reveals to HL EXCLUSIVELY how he felt bringing the new women in his life back to Charleston and so much more!

RelationShep season one is in full sing, and Shep Rose is more charming than ever. The Southern Charm star is determined to meet his match and put his bachelor days behind him. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to sit down with Shep to talk about his RelationShep experience. He admits that he’s never watched shows like The Bachelor, so he went in with a “completely fresh mind and didn’t have any sort of cliches” that he was trying to avoid. “I just thought if I could be myself that might be enough,” he tells us.

Shep reveals what he’s looking for in a relationship and what “scared” him while filming. During the two months of filming, which included bringing some of the girls he met along the way back to Charleston, Shep confesses he got “mentally fatigued” at some points. Plus, the Shakespeare fan tells us the one play of the Bard’s that his dream girl has to read. Check out our Q&A below!

How did the concept of the show come about?

Shep Rose: Well, I was in Los Angeles and my agent and the head of the production company for Southern Charm came and met me. I was out in Venice Beach, chit-chatting with this girl and that girl, having a grand old time, and they both looked at each and looked at me and said, “We have to harness this somehow. He’s outrageously entertaining.” So that’s where it started, and it took a long time to get where we are sitting right now. We did a pilot here in New York, which was a beautiful disaster, so that definitely helped sell it to the powers that be and get people behind it. We tinkered around with a lot of different ways to film it. One thing I think everyone’s interested in is my friend Sarah, who is the producer. We break the fourth wall and that’s something that’s always kind of scary for some people, but I think we pulled it off. We have a really lovely relationship.

How much input did you have with the show’s format?

Shep Rose: A lot! I told them everything that I wanted to do. I probably got 40 percent of what I wanted implemented, but that’s OK. They probably know better than me how to make a TV show.

How important is intellect in a relationship with you?

Shep Rose: It’s extremely important and just wit. Wit and intellect are intertwined, so that’s very important. At least get the joke. I’ve got some friends, not naming names, girls and guys who are airheads and it’s fun, but if you’re going to be with someone all the time and be lazy with them, at least be passionate and smart.

Throughout this journey what’s the best love advice that you’ve gotten from your Southern Charm co-stars, if any?

Shep Rose: Mostly they would weigh in on different girls, and you’ll see as it progresses, one of the girls Craig [Conover] was funny about. He’s like, “Yeah, she’s great but I just see you two dating for six months, fighting all the time, having a great time, but it ends up exploding like a super nova.” I thought that was funny because he had a funny take on things. I was surprised to hear him have a theory that might hold water.

You do end up bringing some girls back to Charleston to meet your loved ones. What was that like? Was it scary or intimidating?

Shep Rose: I was scared for them because it was a big ask. They had to take time out of their lives, and on top of that, they had to live on top of each other basically. It’s just a lot to ask. I knew I could handle it. I didn’t know how I was going to handle it, but I figured I could. I was just hoping that the girls were going to have a good time. I wanted them to certainly not walk away from this whole experience with a bad taste in their mouth. It might be inevitable, but I wanted to protect them as much as possible.

You’re obviously a huge Shakespeare fan. What’s one Shakespeare play that your dream girl would have to know or at least read once?

Shep Rose: Henry IV, Part 2. That’s with Falstaff and Henry IV has to cut ties with somebody that he loves and who’s tons of fun and become a serious person. It’s just interesting and examines that part of life that I’m introspective about. I always found it to be interesting. I like A Midsummer Night’s Dream, too.

After this experience, are you willing to move out of Charleston?

Shep Rose: I’m not going anywhere. I mean, never say never, but I will have a place in Charleston for perpetuity. I haven’t found anywhere else that makes me as happy.

How did you adapt to this fast-paced timeline and juggling the relationships?

Shep Rose: Look, I would get mentally fatigued for sure. There’s just so much information. It’s hard to sort it all out. When it was over, I was relieved and happy.

Did you find someone?

Shep Rose: Yeah!

Are you still together?

Shep Rose: Can’t tell you that!

What’s something you’ve learned about yourself after this experience?

Shep Rose: I reinforced a lot of things I had already known but wasn’t willing to look dead in the eyes.

What’s something you’ve learned about women?

Shep Rose: Age isn’t just a number. It’s an actual thing.

Have you ever been on dating apps?

Shep Rose: I was on Tinder a while ago. I think it’s dangerous. I don’t know these people and to jump in the sack with somebody requires a little more elbow grease than swiping right. It should require a little more diligence than just that.

What’s the worst love advice you’ve ever received?

Shep Rose: Anybody who thinks that looks are more important than something else is off base.

RelationShep airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

