Selena Gomez Defends Katherine Langford Against Haters After Golden Globes Nom

Fans are divided over Katherine Langford’s Golden Globes nomination for her role in ’13 Reasons Why’, as some say it’s undeserving. But Selena Gomez disagrees.

Katherine Langford, 21, scored a Golden Globes nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Drama for her role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. She shared her enthusiasm through an Instagram story captioned, “Thank you so much to the HFPA! So excited to be nominated alongside this illustrious group of women.” Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Katherine’s big moment, but not everyone was so happy about it. Many fans wondered how Langford’s performance could outshine those of Mandy Moore and Viola Davis. One user in particular tweeted, “So in the best actress in a TV series category Katherine Langford is nominated while Emilia Clarke and Millie Bobby Brown aren’t??”

Despite the shade, many stars including Selena Gomez,25, took to social media to show their support. Selena posted a photo of herself with Katherine captioned, “AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!” We certainly stand with Selena on this one. Katherine’s role as Hannah Baker was one to remember. She gave viewers a raw perspective of what life is like for teens struggling with depression and even helped raise awareness on the severity of suicide. 13 Reasons Why grew to be one of the most talked about shows of 2017.

The series has been renewed for a season 2 where Katherine will reprise her role as Hannah and Selena will remain executive producer. We’re excited to see what’s next for the kids of Liberty High School and how the legacy of Hannah Baker will be kept alive. Congratulations Katherine you deserve it!

Elated to see Katherine Langford's name in the list. What a magnificent performance, she is beautiful and staggeringly talented. Love her ❤️ https://t.co/uFbmdU32ed — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) December 11, 2017

Many congrats to Katherine Langford on her Golden Globe nom for 13 Reasons Why. Hannah is such an important character, and not an easy part to portray by any means. So deserved. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/0ufl8LytMF — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) December 11, 2017

#GoldenGlobes okay i’m happy about claire but seriously, why would you pick katherine langford over vanessa kirby why why why — mon petit chou (@themiliaclarke) December 11, 2017

