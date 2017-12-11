Ryan Shazier In Great Spirits While FaceTiming Steelers Teammates From Hospital Bed

The Steelers had a special guest in the locker room after their Dec. 10 victory — Ryan Shazier, who’s recovering from spinal surgery, FaceTimed in to celebrate!

After a 39-38 victory over rivals, The Baltimore Ravens, on Dec. 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in great spirits. There was a bit of sadness in the air during the game, though, as it was the first time the team took the field following Ryan Shazier’s brutal back injury on Dec. 4. The linebacker has been in the hospital ever since taking the horrifying hit, and underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6. However, even though he has a long recovery to go, he had a huge smile on his face as he watched his team take home the W — he even called into the locker room via FaceTime after the game, and watched as the Steelers said a little chant in his honor. He also videotaped himself congratulating the guys on the win and shared the clip on Instagram.

“A very emotional group in there. AFC North champs,” Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “We had Ryan Shazier on FaceTime. He had an opportunity to share that moment with the team. That’s a special thing.” Wide receiver Antonio Brown added, “We knew in spirit, he was all there with us. And for us to get it done and the way we got it done today and being able to FaceTime him, to see the joy from him, it’s special. We don’t take it for granted. He’s our brother. I know he wasn’t out there with us, but he was there in spirit. And I know he was our biggest supporter, watching us fight together today.”

Several players carried Ryan’s jersey onto the field before the game, and others even wore special cleats with his photo and number emblazoned on them. Obviously, Ryan won’t play football for the rest of this season, and a neurologist — who hasn’t treated the athlete –said that the injury could end his career for good. However, he’s had an incredible support system by his side, including fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez, and their love for him was evident in these new videos.

