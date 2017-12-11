Rooftopper Wu Yongning Meant To Ask Permission To Marry His Longtime GF 2 Days After Fatal Stunt

Rooftopper Wu Yongning, who fell to his death, was planning on asking his girlfriend’s parents permission to marry her only two days after the fatal stunt. Get details here.

So sad. Chinese rooftopper Wu Yongning, 26, fell to his death on Nov. 8 after attempting to do pull ups on a 62-story skyscraper building and now his longtime girlfriend, Jin Jin, admitted that he was going to ask her parents’ permission to marry her just two days after the stunt. Wu’s step-uncle told the South China Morning Post that he was helping with the proposal plan, according to Newsweek. Wu regularly took part in rooftop stunts and was performing the last dangerous stunt as part of a challenge to win $15,000. “He planned to propose to his girlfriend [the day after the challenge],” his step-uncle told the publication. “He needed the money for the wedding, and for medical treatment for his ailing mother.” See photos of Wu doing his stunts here.

Wu’s death was not confirmed until a month later on Dec. 8 when his girlfriend posted a message on social media after his followers were becoming concerned that he hadn’t updated his page. “Today is December 8th. It makes me think of November 8th, the day you left us and left this world,” Jin Jin wrote online.

Wu’s horrifying fall was filmed by a camera he placed on another building that he was using to record the stunt. The disturbing video has made headlines and introduced the daredevil to a wider audience. He was well known in China and would often post videos of his successful stunts on the social media page, Weibo, where he gained thousands of followers.

We are sending our condolences to everyone affected by Wu’s death.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Wu’s fatal stunt? Tell us your thoughts here.