Robert Pattinson Seen ‘Holding Hands’ With Mystery Blonde After FKA Twigs Split

On the rebound? Robert Pattinson may have found a new girlfriend sooner than we expected. Hold tight FKA Twigs fans, here’s what we know.

Robert Pattinson, 31, is on to the next, so we think. The ultra discreet Twilight actor was spotted arm in arm with a mystery blonde woman at Seth MacFarlane’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 9, according to Us Weekly. The new couple was extremely affectionate showing lots of PDA. “They were together all night,” a source explained. “I saw them holding hands.” This comes as quite a shock since Robert was recently engaged to singer FKA Twigs. The stylish pair dated for a little over two years before deciding to call it quits. They kept their relationship very low key after sparking up a romance back in Aug. 2014. They appeared to have a promising future, but their work schedules and time a part made it hard for them to stay together.

Long distance isn’t for everyone, we suppose. FKA Twigs was very busy with her album and Robert was traveling on a press tour. Rumors recently surfaced that things between the estranged couple had been rekindled, but with Robert being spotted out with a new woman that may no longer be the case. Although very private, Robert has quite the track record with high profile relationships. He dated Twilight costar Kristen Stewart, 27, from 2009 to 2012. Their relationship was a drama filled rollercoaster ending after Kristen allegedly cheated on Robert with Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

We can only hope that Robert’s new relationship will last.

