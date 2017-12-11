Port Authority Explosion: Man In Custody After Device Is Detonated At Busy NY Bus Terminal

A device detonated at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on the morning of Dec. 11, sending the busy streets of NYC into complete chaos. Here’s what we know so far.

Police, firefighters, ambulance workers and more are flooding New York City’s Port Authority after an explosion on Dec. 11. At first, it was reported that several people were injured after the device went off. The explosion happened around 7:20 in the morning, right as the busy commuter traffic was beginning to trickle in. One male was taken into custody after the attack, a member of the NYPD confirmed. The police also confirmed that he was the only one injured in the explosion. The explosion reportedly happened in an MTA tunnel at 42nd street and 8th avenue, at the passageway to the N, Q and R trains. Several subway lines began bypassing the Times Sq/42nd street station after the attack, according to ABC News. The A, C and E subway lines were evacuated after the explosion, and Port Authority was closed completely.

The suspected bomber, who was the man taken into custody, reportedly had wires attached to him and was in possession of a pipe bomb and battery pack, according to the Post. The scene was understandably chaotic as people were evacuated from the busy bus terminal, and the streets were quickly blocked off as the situation was investigated. The extent of injuries from the explosion are unclear at this time, but the FDNY has reportedly ordered crews to be on the lookout for more devices. Port Authority is located between 8th and 9th avenues and 40th and 42nd streets, right outside Time Square. An average of 250,000 passengers travel through the terminal each day.

“I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting,’Go, go go!'” one witness tweeted. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Thousands of people commute through Port Authority each day. At this time we are hearing of at least one person injured in the apparent explosion, @DeMarcoReports says https://t.co/bM1QNc561o pic.twitter.com/iRahMtmzKZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

