‘LHH: Atlanta’ Security Guard Allegedly Run Over By A Car On-Set: Scary Injury Halts Production

This is so scary?! Production on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ has been stopped because a staff member was allegedly run over in a parking lot. Get the shocking details.

For all the reasons to stop production on a TV show, this one might be the craziest. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta had to halt production because a security guard was allegedly run down by a mall customer in a parking lot, production sources told TMZ. The terrifying incident happened on Dec. 6 at the Buckhead shops where shooting was set to begin. The series is filming its seventh season, which should premiere sometime in 2018.

Before cameras began rolling, their security saved a parking spot for the production, which apparently angered the shopper. The customer then revved the engine and hit the security guard, injuring his left leg, witnesses told the media outlet. The driver went into a nearby golf store before fleeing, cops said. While there haven’t been any arrests made yet, police did speak to employees at the golf store to ID the driver, and got surveillance footage of the incident from another store.

This isn’t the first thing to throw off the show’s seventh season. Fan-favorite Joseline Hernandez, 31, left the show, which initially worried people who love the show. But even though Joseline, who was one of the longest running cast members, won’t be appearing on L&HH: Atlanta anymore, Erica Mena, 30, is reportedly set to take her place on the VH1 series. As we’ve previously reported, “Plenty of people claimed ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ would be over once Joseline quit, but they weren’t expecting Erica to come on board—she’s going to breathe new life into the show and leave her castmates quivering in their Louboutins,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. Hopefully the show won’t have any more complications, and come through with a stellar season!

