‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson, 41, & Robert Herjavec, 55, Expecting 1st Child

And baby makes 3! — Former ‘DWTS’ pro, Kym Johnson, 41, and ‘Shark Tank’ star Robert Herjavec, 55, are expecting their first child together! See their adorable announcement!

Kym Johnson, 41, and Robert Herjavec, 55, have a lot to celebrate this holiday season, as it’s their last winter as a twosome! The Dancing With The Stars pro and her businessman hubby are expecting their first child together, after they tied the knot in July 2016! Both Kym and Robert took to Instagram, separately, where they posted an adorable ultrasound photo. “Thumbs up,” they captioned the identical posts, as you can see the baby’s little thumb raised in the air.

Kym and Robert’s love story is straight out of a fairytale, as the two met when they were paired up on DWTS in 2015. They fell in love during season 20 when she was a season-regular pro and he was a celeb contestant.

Robert is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

