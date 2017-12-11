Kylie Jenner Vows To Make Affordable Makeup Line For 2018 After $360 Makeup Brush Price Disaster

Kylie Jenner got slammed hard for offering up a makeup brush collection that cost a whopping $360. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s working to make a more affordable line.

Fans were furious with Kylie Jenner when the 20-year-old cosmetics queen offered up her newest product that is way out of most of her followers’ financial reach. She unveiled a limited edition 16-brush collection that totaled a whopping $360! The backlash was immediate and not lost on the allegedly pregnant reality star. She’s gone into virtual hiding ever since it was reported back in Sept. that she was already four months along with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. Now she’s using that time to re-evaluate her business and how she can make her cosmetics more affordable to the many fans of her products.

“She’s taking the time to really focus on her business and she’s working on developing a whole new range of super affordable cute little make-up packs as well as some really cool make-up bags. Kylie has vowed to make 2018 her best year, she’s already achieved so much in such a short period of time, but you haven’t seen anything yet!” a Kylie insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Kylie’s makeup truck, here.

Fans of Kylizzle’s products nearly had their wallets explode when on Dec. 8 she unveiled a Silver Series collection that included 20 solid lipstick colors and 30 foundation shades. But it was her natural brush collection that had customers balking about the price. Next to an Instagram pic of the 16 non-synthetic brushes lined up nicely in a silver case, the caption read, “The complete limited-edition set of all 16 luxury brushes, all of Kylie’s must-haves, is $360 and comes with the silver brush roll.”

Ky is worth millions so for her a “must have” nearly $400 makeup brush collection is a drop in the hat, but for her fans that’s a whole lot of dough. She scrubbed the comments in the post and they have now been disabled after the backlash. She got dragged hard over on Twitter for the price and finally had to speak out about it. “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference,” she wrote on Twitter along with some images of other equally expensive brushes. “But I hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think $360 for a makeup brush collection is too much money? Would you pay that much for the 16 brush collection?