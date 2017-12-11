Kate Upton & Justin Verlander’s Complete Wedding Album Finally Revealed

Swoon! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are giving us a peek at their magical ceremony in the Italian countryside. Check out their complete wedding album showing her reception dress, PDA-filled pics and more!

Kate Upton, 25, was truly a vision while exchanging her vows with Houston Astros pitcher and World Series champ Justin Verlander, 34 on Nov. 4. Now, the Swimsuit Illustrated model is treating fans to the best holiday gift, by sharing heartwarming details about her magical day as well as their wedding album, including PDA-filled photos that prove how madly in love she and Justin are! The couple tied the knot in Tuscany, one of the first places they vacationed, and her sartorial choice couldn’t have been more perfect for their nuptials. “It’s extremely romantic and will always be a special place for us,” she gushed to Vogue. “We fell in love with the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort because of its amazing history and incredible scenery.” SEE PICS FROM THEIR WEDDING GALLERY, HERE.

Kate decided on a chic and sophisticated gown and it was everything we could have dreamed of and more, consisting of long sleeves and a lengthy train. “For my ceremony dress, I had the pleasure of collaborating with the fantastic team at Valentino,” she revealed. “They are the best at creating delicate, beautiful lace and details, and their Italian heritage kept the fashion and feel authentic to our venue. The design process was extremely collaborative, so I was able to really include my personal style and create my dream dress.” Kate also enlisted a trustworthy glam squad, John Ruggiero and makeup artist Tracy Murphy, to give her an effortlessly beautiful look for her special day. She opted for a curled, half-up style with glowing eye-shadows.

Later in the evening, Kate turned up the heat by slipping into a low-back, high-slit embroidered dress by Christy Rilling Studio. The model wowed with her stylish up ‘do complete with pearl bobby pins. “I wanted a dress that I could have fun in, but that still brought the glamour,” she said. Kate also oozed confidence at her wedding rehearsal in the Italian countryside, opting for a red lace long-sleeve Valentino gown. She previously requested that everyone wear red for a fun and festive touch, even Justin, who looked suave in a custom-made red tuxedo jacket with black pants. C’est la vie!

