Shay Mitchell, Gal Gadot & More: How To Wear Red Without Looking Like Santa

Wearing red dresses during the holiday season is fun and festive, but there is always a chance you'll look a little too seasonal.

Wearing red in December can be super sexy and festive for a holiday party. Tons of celebs like Shay Mitchell, Gal Gadot, Kate Middleton and even Bella Hadid have all been out and about this December wearing red to various holiday-themed events. The number one way to make sure you don’t look like Santa is to keep your accessories in check. Shay paired her super sexy red slip dress with red strappy heels and red lips, which made the look monochromatic and trendy. Gal went for a daring, low cut midi dress, with elegant black heels. Her dress actually had a red bow at the waist — if that was black, it would have looked costumey — instead it was chic and fun.

Kate paired her delicate red dress with black tights and heels. Again, skipping the belt ensured she didn’t look like Mrs. Claus. Lily Collins also went red on red — wearing a red mini dress and red shoes. Her lacy, sheer dress was sexy and fun. Zendaya rocked a dramatic black ball gown with a red tulle skirt — very daring and confident. Allison Janney paired her long red dress with a gold sequin train and metallic accessories. This party-ready look is perfect for New Year’s Eve. Gugu Mbatha Raw paired a black, white, and red outfit with a bold red coat, but the printed skirt was the key to making this look something that could actually be worn year-round. If you WANT to channel Santa and get a lot of attention, copy Bella and wear red sequins with a white fur shawl.

