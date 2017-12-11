Golden Globe Nominations 2018: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

The Golden Globe nominations are in! Check out the full list of nominees now!

Awards season is officially in full swing now that the Golden Globe nominations are out. The nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Dec. 11 by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone. The show’s new Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, was also in attendance. The 2018 Golden Globes will take place Jan. 7. Seth Meyers will be hosting the ceremony, his first time hosting the show.

The movies and TV shows released over the past year have been incredible. After the Emmys featured zero Game of Thrones nominations — the show aired after the eligibility period — the show came back in full force for the Globes. As expected The Handmaid’s Tale picked up multiple nominations. As for movies, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird rightfully earned many nominations, with breakout star Timothée Chalamet getting his first-ever Globe nomination at 21. Check out all the nominations below!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Fantastic Women

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Performance by an Actor — Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

HollywoodLifers, did your favorite actors get nominated? Let us know!