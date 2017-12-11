Gay Photographer, 21, Fired By Potential Client: I Don’t Want My Child To Think Gay Is Ok

This is outrageous. 21-year-old photographer Faith Grace just lost a job because of her sexuality. The client said she didn’t want her child to think ‘being gay is OK.’ WTF?!

With the President of the United States joking that his VP “wants to hang” all gay people, it unfortunately isn’t surprising that homophobia is still running rampant throughout America. Faith Grace, 21, is a photographer based in Mobile, AL and she unfortunately just lost a job due to her sexuality. A pregnant mother who initially wanted Faith to take her maternity photos searched through Faith’s personal Instagram to find her business account, but she didn’t approve of what she saw. After finding an LGBT pride flag on the social media account, the woman, who goes by McKenna, reached out to the photographer directly and the exchange did NOT go well.

“Hi Faith! This is McKenna from last night,” she texted, according to screenshots Faith posted on Twitter. “I was reaching out to you about maternity photos! I went through your personal Instagram account to get to your photography business account and on your personal pad I saw that you had a pride flag. Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?” If you’re already offended by this woman blatantly questioning Faith’s sexuality, just wait. It gets worse.

“Hey McKenna! Thanks for reaching out. Nobody in my fam is gay but I am — that’s why I have it on my account,” Faith responded. “I see, OK well don’t worry about the photos then,” McKenna answered. “I don’t want someone who’s gay to take my pictures. It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you. I’m sorry that you think that this lifestyle is OK and acceptable. Take care, Faith.” Um, excuse me… what?!

The picture of the text exchange that was posted on Dec. 9, quickly gained public attention. In the tweet, Faith asked people to “RT & share this to show people that hatred & discrimination still exists & it NEEDS to stop.” She has since made her account private. While we’re incredibly upset the photographer had to deal with this act of homophobia, we applaud her for turning the situation into an opportunity to educate others.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this woman firing Faith because of her sexuality?