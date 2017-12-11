Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Stuns In Pink Bikini: 15 Times She’s Proven To Be The World’s Bikini Queen

Bikinis in December? — Why not! Elizabeth Hurley just gave us an early Christmas present with a new bikini pic! We’ve rounded up her best bikini snaps as a present to YOU!

It's official — Elizabeth Hurley, 52, is ageless! The actress and bikini designer flaunted her toned physique on Instagram, Dec. 9, where she showed off her new, Isla Bikini in hot pink. In the sultry snap, Elizabeth took a rest on a sandy beach with clear waters, as she basked in the sun. She put her cleavage, toned tummy and thighs on full display, and we're ruling this shot as one of her best!

Throughout 2017, The Royals star has been sharing loads of photos and fun videos, while rocking her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Whether she’s on holiday in the Maldives, as she was last month, or just hanging around poolside at her home, Liz always sizzles in the sun; and we can’t get enough! But, the question on everyone’s mind is — “How does she do it?”

Well, it’s actually pretty simple. The actress has been very open through the years about her fitness and diet routine, in both interviews and on social media. First of all, confidence is key no matter what shape or size you may be. Her thing is, as long as you’re in shape and healthy, size doesn’t matter, she told E! News back in November 2016.

And, get this — She’s not a fan of the gym! Instead, Liz told the site that she likes to get her steps in, outdoors, walking her dogs and hiking. She believes in the “apple a day” old saying; every day she eats one apple, seriously. And, Liz doesn’t eat late at night. “I think whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat is really the way I tend to go,” she added.

We'll have what Liz is having! — So, we decided to speak to a few experts about how we could be summertime fine, just like Liz, all year round! From celeb trainers, to Juva Skin and laser doctors, to osteopathic physicians, we learned the secrets to improving your overall health.

