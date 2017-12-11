Trump Accuser Claims He Groped & Kissed Her & Called Her A ‘C**T’: Interview

Jessica Leeds is the latest woman to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against President Trump. On ‘Megyn Kelly TODAY’ she recalls the time he allegedly ‘groped and kissed’ her on an airplane, before calling her a ‘c–t.’

On Megyn Kelly TODAY [Dec. 11], Jessica Leeds described an alleged incident of sexual misconduct that occured with President Donald Trump, 71, back in the 1970s. Leeds told a story of how she was allegedly invited into first class on a flight, where she was then seated next to Trump. After a meal he was allegedly “all over me,” she recalled, “groping and kissing.” Then, three years later, Leeds ran into him again, where she claims he called her a “c–t” in front of other individuals at a gala in NYC. Today, she said she decided to come forward when Trump ran for president, because she began recounting the incident. “I wanted people to know what kind of person he is… a pervert,” she said. Here’s her story…

Leeds’ first alleged encounter with Trump — “It was in the late 70’s on an airplane. I worked as a traveling sales person and at that time, women in business, on the road, were very few. I was flying back, either from Dallas or from Atlanta, I don’t remember, but I was on the plane and the stewardess came down the aisle and said, ‘Would you like to come up to first class?’ [Leeds responded] ‘Yes I’d be glad too.’ So, up I went and the gentleman sitting at the window, I sat down and he introduced himself as Donald Trump. Now, I didn’t know Donald Trump, the Trump name, because I was not working out of New York City, I was living up in Connecticut. So, the name meant nothing to me. They served a meal and after the meal was cleared all of a sudden he’s all over me, kissing and groping and groping and kissing. Believe me, my memory of it was that, nothing was said. He didn’t say, ‘Oh, by the way,’ and I didn’t go, ‘Eek or help or whatever.’ It was just this silent groping going on. And, I do remember, at one point, that guy sitting across the aisle, ‘Why doesn’t he come to my defense, the stewardess, somebody?’ But, then when his hand started going up my skirt, I’m not a small person, I managed to wiggle out and stand up, grab my purse, and I went to the back of the airplane. I stayed in the back of the airplane until we landed and everyone was off because I didn’t want to take the chance of running into him at all. Now, that was my story. I didn’t tell anybody then, I didn’t complain to the airlines, I didn’t tell my boss. I just thought, ‘Oh, that was some creep on the airplane.'”

WATCH: “He called me the worst name ever.” Jessica Leeds recalls meeting Trump a few years after alleged groping incident on plane pic.twitter.com/iSS21ATgQ9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2017

Three years later, Leeds recalled the moment Trump allegedly called her a “c–t.” — “Three years later I moved to New York City and got a job with the Humane Society of New York on 59th street. We were going to have a fundraising gala at Saks Fifth Avenue. And, Saks Fifth Avenue was going to have all of the designers and I was in charge of handing out the table assignments. Well, it was a sparkling New York night. I got to meet Oscar De La Renta… I got to meet Mary McFadden… It was just wonderful. Then, up to the table comes Donald Trump and his first wife, and she was very pregnant at that point. Now, at that point, I had been in the city long enough to be reading about Trump and the Trump family and some of the gossip that was going around. I recognized him immediately as the guy on the airplane. But, he stands there as I hand him his table assignment and he says, ‘I remember you; You were that [inserts air quotes] woman from the airport. He called me the worst name ever. It’s the worst one, it really is.” Leeds appeared to be too disgusted to say that word. However, Megyn Kelly asked, “Can you give us a hint?… Does it begin with a ‘C’?” Does it end with ‘T’?'” And, Leeds confirmed that it was indeed, “c–t.”

Upon Trump allegedly calling Leeds a “c–t,” she said, “The room cleared.” She continued to describe the mortifying moment — “I mean it was just like everybody sort of disappeared… It was shocking. It was like a bucket of cold water being thrown over me. He took his table assignment and he went on and I went home. Then, at the end of 2015 into 16′, when I realized that Trump was actually going to run for president, that we actually was going to do it this time, I started telling everybody my story. I told my family, I told my friends, I told my neighbors, I told my book club, I told everybody. I wanted people to know what kind of person that Trump really is, what a pervert he is, he really is.

Megyn then asked if Leeds came forward when she did in some way to interfere with his run for presidency. “I don’t think I thought I had that kind of power,” Leeds said. “But, I really wanted people to know who he is. And, I think his core supporters do know. I mean I think they recognize that he’s their dog, and they’re going to stick with their dog.”

Leeds appeared with two other women — Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks — who accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Holvey accused Trump of being inappropriate and “inspecting” Miss USA pageant competitors. Crooks alleged that Trump kissed her without her consent in 2005.

During a press conference on Dec. 11, the three women told reporters that they want a Congressional probe into President Trump‘s sexual assault and harassment allegations, just like what happened with Senator Al Franken. Click here to watch the press conference.

