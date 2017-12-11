Famous Celebrity Surgeon’s Daughter, 11, Finds Him Dead With A Knife Plunged Into His Chest

Dr. Dean Lorich, known as the surgeon to the stars, was tragically found dead by his 11-year-old daughter on Dec. 11. The father-of-three’s death is being treated as a suicide.

So incredibly heartbreaking. A famous celebrity surgeon, Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, was shockingly found dead in his New York apartment on Dec. 11. His tragic death is being treated as a suicide after his lifeless body was discovered in the bathroom of the Park Avenue apartment shared with his wife and three daughters, according to the Daily Mail. Dean’s 11-year-old daughter was traumatized to find him laying face up on the ground and she immediately alerted the doorman, who rushed to help by calling 911. It appears there was no foul play, as the NYPD said that there were no signs of forced entry and they revealed the doctor of the stars had been “under some personal stress.” See the saddest celeb deaths of 2017 in pics, here.

Once on the scene, cops saw the 54-year-old doctor’s body around 1 p.m. and a knife was near his heart, according to the New York Daily News. Dean accomplished so much in his career and was a respected associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery, as well as the Chief of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The surgeon’s loved ones, friends and co-workers are devastated and ridden with grief after his sudden passing. After hearing the horrific news from the doorman, one of his colleagues dropped to her knees and began praying. ‘This is horrible, this is horrible,” she said. “I don’t believe this.”

Dean was known for helping others in need and one firefighter he saved in Dec. 2005 was heartbroken after hearing about his untimely death. It was a little over a decade ago that Matt Long was run over by a bus, and if it wasn’t for Dean, he wouldn’t be alive today. “He was a good doctor, and a good man,” Matt told the New York Daily News. “He saved and helped so many people. He gave me back my life, and my family and I are all devastated. He came to my wedding. He was part of my life. This guy did so much for me. He sacrificed his whole life to help other people, and I happen to be one of them.” Dean even nurtured Bono back to health after a 2014 bicycling accident in Central Park.

HollywoodLifers, feel free to share your condolences, below.