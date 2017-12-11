‘A Christmas Prince’ & More Christmas Movies On Netflix You Can Watch Right Now

Looking for the perfect Christmas movie to watch? Check out what Netflix has on deck, including their original, ‘A Christmas Prince’, and so many more.

As Christmas quickly approaches, many people are getting in the holiday spirit by catching up on both new and classic holiday movies. Thanks to Netflix, there are endless movies and specials to watch at any given time with your friends, family or just by your lonesome. For example, their hit movie, A Christmas Prince, is now streaming, as well as The Nightmare Before Christmas. Two completely different movies, but definitely ones that deserve to be watched and re-watched over the holiday season! But, that’s not all…

How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Back to Christmas, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas, The Christmas Candle and more sweet movies are also streaming. However, if you’re into a more “scary” or genre-like movie, Netflix also has A Christmas Horror Story, Red Christmas, and Gremlins. And of course Bill Murray’s A Very Murray Christmas is almost always streaming on Netflix! There are also some TV specials to watch (or re-watch if you’ve already seen), like Peewee’s Playhouse Christmas Special, Good Luck Charlie’s It’s Christmas and Trailer Park Boys: Live at the North Pole. Needless to say, there is an endless supply of holiday content to stream from now until New Years Day 2018!

Click HERE to see Netflix’s full lineup of holiday movies for the 2017 season. We can’t wait to hear which one of these fun films or shows you’ll be binging this season!

