18 Best Makeup-Free Selfies of 2017: Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian & More

Beautiful! These celebs make ‘au-natural’ look absolutely flawless with ZERO makeup. See pics of stars who know how to embrace their natural beauty!

Celebrities going make-up free is something we’ve been seeing a lot more of lately, and we’re totally here for it! Let’s be honest, putting on a full face of makeup is not only a long process, but the products can be expensive, and it’s not always the best for your skin. Surely celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and Demi Lovato can’t look just as flawless without makeup? You bet they can, and we have this year’s hottest makeup-free selfies to prove it!

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to selfies, but she’s posted quite a few makeup-free ones on the Gram this year! Our favorite one is when she surprised husband, John Legend, on tour and posted a photo of her bare faced, in bed, with a cake just for him. She looked absolutely radiant! Kim Kardashian has joined the bare face trend as well! Normally, it’s her little sister Kylie Jenner posting the makeup-less selfies, but Kim’s started posting some too and we can’t get enough! If you thought Kim couldn’t get any more beautiful — just wait, she can!

Some other makeup free faces we’ve seen this year include Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid! It’s amazing how these celebs can look a whole new type of beautiful when they aren’t wearing any sort of makeup. Society often puts a lot of pressure on women to be flawless like the celebs we see on Instagram, so it’s amazing that these sexy celebs show that it’s okay to embrace your natural skin. Then again, who says you can’t do both!? It’s always a good idea to give your face a break and embrace your natural skin and oils every now and then.

