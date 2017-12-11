‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Leaving Rehab Early: Why Husband Tyler’s Upset About It

Catelynn Lowell of ‘Teen Mom’ fame is leaving rehab. According to a source close to her and her husband Tyler Baltierra, Tyler is a ‘little nervous’ about her return home.

Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell, 25, has decided to leave rehab early, despite the hopes of her counselors. According to a source close to Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierri, 25, it was Catelynn’s choice to leave rehab just under a month of attending. “It wasn’t planned for Catelynn to get out,” the source told RadarOnline. “They had a group/family therapy session during their visit and Catelynn pretty much said she wanted to go home.” While the source went on to say that Tyler “little worried” about Catelynn leaving rehab abruptly, he’s been “supportive overall” of her and her decision. Despite reports that Tyler is worried, he posted on Instagram a message of excitement: “Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can’t wait! We have been in Arizona for the past 2 weeks visiting her every Sunday.” We wish Catelynn all the happiness in the world!

Catelynn entered rehab in the first place on Nov. 18 due to suicidal thoughts. According to Catelynn, she “thought of every way to kill myself” before making the choice to get some help. However, the source added that Catelynn is not currently on suicide watch. “She’s not on suicide watch, but her counselors think more time in treatment would be beneficial,” the source added. However, Catelynn will reportedly continue outpatient rehab once she returns home. We reported earlier how Tyler celebrated Catelynn’s strength following her decision to seek help for her suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn was brave enough to know when she needed to call upon the help of others, so maybe she knows exactly when she’s ready to leave. Check out these pics of Catelynn and Tyler’s wedding.

