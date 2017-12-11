Bella Thorne’s Adopting A Dog & Asks Fans To Vote On 2 Inappropriate Names

Bella Thorne is choosing the name for a dog she’s adopting by using a Twitter poll. Find out the two inappropriate names she’s choosing between here.

Ah, democracy! Bella Thorne, 20, is using a Twitter poll for a pretty big life decision. She’s asking fans to pick between two highly inappropriate names for a dog she’s adopting with her boyfriend Mod Sun, 30. So far, she’s narrowed it down to two names: “C*nty” and “Tampon.” Hey, what’s in a name, right? Along with the poll, Bella tweeted on Dec. 11, “So today mod and I r adopting a dog together. It’s a girl. Imagine when an elderly lady asks what her name is.” So, it’s official: Twitter polls aren’t just for asking your 137 or so followers which Hogwarts house you’re in only to get a resounding “Hufflepuff” response. You can also pick your new pet’s name with them, too. As of this article’s posting, C*nty was winning with 53 percent of the vote. While you imagine an elderly lady reacting to either audacious name, do your civic duty, and vote for the puppy’s name below.

Recently, Bella bravely came forward claiming that she had been sexually molested, writing, “the world can be a sick place sometimes” in a tweet. As a result, her fans showed an outpouring of support for the Shake It Up! actress.

In addition, we reported earlier how Bella is considering getting tattoos on her underboob. She even asked fans if she should get the new ink after posting sexy pics on her Instagram. Whether it’s underboob tats or her dog’s names, Bella certainly likes to keep her fans involved with the big decisions in her life. Click here to see pictures of Bella’s nine hottest romances of 2017.

So today mod and I r adopting a dog together. It's a girl. Imagine when an elderly lady asks what her name is — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which name did you choose? Let us know your pick in the comment section below.