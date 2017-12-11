Angelina Jolie Goes Braless For Family Outing To Flea Market — New Pics

Angelina Jolie went braless during a trip to the flea market on Sunday, Dec. 10, with the family! Check out the amazing photos right here!

Angelina Jolie, 42, took some of her cadre of amazing kids with her to the Rose Bowl Flea Market in LA on Sunday, Dec. 10! For the outing, she chose a low-key ensemble but her incredible beauty was hard to miss! She oped for a black dress under a grey sweater which she complemented with a floppy black hat and large black shades. However, it looks like the acclaimed actress and director chose to go braless because her, ahem, assets were hard to miss! Head here for loads more photos of Angie with the kids!

Joining her on the trendy outing was Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, who was sporting a crossbow! As devoted fans know, seeing Angelina out with the kids has become a serious rarity! The last time we saw the gang was when she took them to the LA premiere of The Breadwinner, an animated film she executive produced. While there, she dazzled the cameras on the red carpet in a regal white gown and nude pumps. Totally stunning!

Also, it’s been reported that Brad Pitt, 53, might be joining the clan for Christmas! “It will be the first time in a long time that they’ve all been in the same room together, so it’s likely to be bittersweet,” an insider told OK Magazine. “The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family and especially about his kids. Pampering them makes him feel good, and Angie doesn’t want to interfere with that.“Brad and Angie still care a lot about each other and by now, both want to be kind. The holiday season is the perfect time for new beginnings.” We couldn’t agree more!

