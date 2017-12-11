Golden Globes 2018 Snubs: Kit Harington, Tiffany Haddish & More Shockers

While we’re very happy for the nominees, some of the best actors and actresses did NOT get nominated for Golden Globes this year. Can you believe not one actor from ‘GoT’ got nominated? These are the biggest GG snubs!

Game of Thrones is coming off its biggest season yet, but not one single star from the show was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Jon Snow and Daenerys, were totally snubbed, even though their characters had their meatiest storylines to date. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams delivered their strongest performances to date in season 7. Sophie’s performance when she sentenced Littlefinger to death in the finale was nothing short of chilling. Maisie kicked off season 7 with a bang when Arya completely wiped out House Frey. Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey are always great, so it’s just so surprising to see them go unrecognized for their A+ work.

The cast of This Is Us is truly an ensemble, but only Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz were nominated for Golden Globes. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore should have been nominated for Jack and Rebecca’s season one finale fight alone. Another major shocker is that Julia Louis-Dreyfus was not nominated for the first time in 5 years! Season 6 was Julia’s best season yet, so we’re not sure how the HFPA snubbed her.

She was singlehandedly the best part about the hilarious Girls Trip and recently won for Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Why no love for Tiffany, Golden Globes? Over in movies, Tiffany Haddish was shut out of a Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture nomination.

Greta Gerwig, director of the critically-acclaimed Lady Bird, was also snubbed for Best Director. Not one single female director was nominated. Even though Wonder Woman was one of the biggest and best movies of the year, Gal Gadot and the movie as a whole got shut out of Golden Globe nominations.

