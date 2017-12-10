Keaton Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Bullied Boy, 11, In The Heartbreaking Viral Video

A viral video of young Keaton Jones explaining the torment he endures at school has led to thousands of messages of support! Now, let’s get to know the 11-year-old a little better.

Keaton Jones may be an 11-year-old boy but when a video surfaced on Facebook of him explaining how he is bullied at school, the world took notice. Since then, youngster has been inundated with thoughtful messages of support from pro athletes like Tennessee Titans’ Delanie Walker and Green Bay Packer’s Bernard Blake to actors like Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown. In light of Keaton’s bravery, let’s get to know him a little better!

1) Keaton lives in Tennessee. He’s in middle school. The viral video was recorded in the car with his mother, Kimberly Jones. During which, he revealed that he is constantly harassed at his school. “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” he asks his her in a video, posted on Dec. 8. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”

2) He shared his own incredible philosophy after revealing the mistreatment he’s endured, including having milk is poured on his head. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it…if you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. But, it’ll probably get better one day.” Soon the video was watched over 17 million times and Keaton discovered he had some famous fans.

3) Movie star Chris Evans invited Keaton to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. “Stay strong, Keaton, he wrote in an impassioned tweet to the 11-year-old. “Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?” Wow!

4) Rapper Cardi B went OFF on the bullies making Keaton miserable! “Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP P*SSY ASS PUNK ASS B*TCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!” she wrote on Instagram.

5) Even Chris Brown decided to show Keaton some love and support with a tweet. “Wanna encourage THE WORLD AND PEOPLE TO SHOW LOVE AND COMPASSION. this video made me wanna do harm to the people who picked on this kid, but then I realized that love works both ways. #F*CKBULLYING,” he shared.

