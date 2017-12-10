Manchester Derby Live Stream: Watch United Battle City In The Premier League

It’s derby time! Manchester United hosts their rivals, Manchester City, in an epic Premier League match. The match kicks off at 11:30 AM ET so tune in to watch!

At this point, is there any hope of any team catching Manchester City? The nearly flawless squad has opened up a huge lead over the rest of the Premier League, including their in-town rivals (and team that’s currently in second place) Manchester United. This Manchester Derby might be the game that solidifies Pep Guardiola’s squad as the future Premier League champions. Or, this might be the game where United begins its run to the top. Either way, soccer fans better tune in because it’s going to be good.

Outside of a 1-1 draw against Everton in August, City has been practically perfect, racking up 14 wins in the Premiership. Going into this game, they have an eight-point lead over United. In addition to beating United here, Jose Mourinho’s squad needs to win at least two more matches (while City takes two more L’s) in order for them to usurp the crown. That seems very unlikely, considering the level of football City has been playing at, but anything can happen. Plus, the season isn’t half-over

Sadly, United won’t have one of their biggest guns in their arsenal. Paul Pogba, 24, picked up a red card in the Red Devils’ game against Arsenal. Though United won, 3-1, Paul got suspended after he connected with Hector Bellerin with his studs up. Though he’s sitting this game out, Paul has words of advice to his team: win.

“We need to [attack],” he told reporters, per Goal.com. “To win those games you need to give everything. You need to be there offensively, defensively. Kill the game when you have one chance because they are City and they have quality as well in front and they can kill the game at any time. They are first for good reason because they have been doing great at the start of the season. They keep winning and they didn’t lose one game and obviously mentally they are very strong.”

