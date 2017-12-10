‘Vampire Diaries’: Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Give Us The Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

Elena and Stefan reunite! Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to post an adorable pic with ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Paul Wesley and our hearts are swooning! Check it out here!

It’s a Vampire Diaries reunion! Nina Dobrev, 28, made fans’ hearts all a flutter when she posted a photo with Paul Wesley, 35, to her Instagram page on Dec. 10. The former co-stars seemed to be hanging out together in New York and they looked as happy as could be! “NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW,” her caption for the sweet photo read. It sounds like the two may have run into each other randomly, which makes the photo even more special. There’s nothing fans of The Vampire Diaries love more than seeing their favorite characters, Elena and Stefan, in the same room again and we definitely can’t blame them! See photos from The Vampire Diaries here!

Nina recently revealed that her departure from the CW show after season six was her plan all along but was still hard to do. Although it left its mark, the other equally talented characters kept the show at the top of its game. Paul, however, stayed on the series until the finale in Mar. and definitely became a favorite. Their final scene together before Nina left was something everyone practically cried over so to see them again, even if it’s outside the show, is nothing short of amazing!

Although the show is now over, it’s moments like these that keep up the hope for another run in the future! Even though the series ended this year, we can’t help but dream of a revival and with many old successful television shows coming back lately, it’s definitely a possibility! We’ll keep our ears and eyes open until then!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about Nina’s reunion pic? Tell us in the comments below!