‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Daisy Ridley & More Stars Bring The Force On The Red Carpet

Daisy Ridley and many other stars came out to shine on the red carpet at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiere on Dec. 9. See the sizzling pics here!

The stars came out to feel the force! The red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 9 was filled with dazzling celebs, including breakout star Daisy Ridley, 25, who plays the resilient character of Rey. The young actress was shining bright as she posed in a gorgeous midnight blue strapless sequin floor-length gown with white star detailing. The talented actress was joined by a plethora of amazing A-listers such as Sofia Vergara, 45, and Star Wars’ original galaxy queen Carrie Fisher‘s daughter, Billie Lourd, 25. Sofia showed off her slim figure in a dark blue strapless dress with floral detailing and black heels while Billie smiled in a beautiful silver strapless gown. See photos of the stars on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi red carpet here!

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, 66, was on hand to pose with co-star Daisy in a sleek black blazer over a black button down shirt with matching black pants. Gwendoline Christie, 39, who plays the character Captain Phasma looked stunning a long metallic gown while Lupita Nyong’o, 34, who voices the motion captured Maz Kanata showed off her bare legs in a green strapless gown. Laura Dern, 50, looked naturally graceful in a black strapless lace gown and John Boyega, 25, who plays Stormtrooper Finn, was handsome in a navy blue ensemble.

The red carpet was definitely a Star Wars extravaganza with replica decorations from the film as well as a team of Stormtroopers and Elite Praetorian Guards parading about in all their glory. What a night for amazing talent and an incredible film!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite star on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi red carpet? Tell us here!