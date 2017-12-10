‘SNL’: James Franco Heckled By Seth Rogen & Super-Thin Jonah Hill

Wow! James Franco was just upstaged by his pal Jonah Hill and all he had to do was show up! Here’s how it went down!

James Franco, 39, is this week’s host on Saturday Night Live but just minutes into his opening monologue a heckler emerged in the audience — Seth Rogen, 35! That’s when they traded hilarious insults over each others careers! Next came another star, and pal of these actors to deliver even more jabs, except we hardly recognized him! None other than Jonah Hill, 33. As soon as he sits, he asks Seth, “Who’s hosting?” When he discovers it’s Franco he slowly responds, “People wanna see that?” OMG! Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the beloved sketch comedy show!

This is just the latest in what has been a razor-sharp season of comedy from the talented cast and crew. They haven’t shied away from touchy and troubling topics that have hit the airwaves in recent months including the smattering of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations that several Hollywood stars like Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey are facing, as well as high-ranking political figures like Roy Moore. In the Dec. 2 episode of SNL, host Saoirse Ronan, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong performed “Welcome to Hell,” a track about how pretty much everything can be ruined by sexual harassment and that loads of men are apparently just know realizing this! The lyrics include: “Welcome to hell. Now we’re all in here Look around, isn’t it nice? It’s a full nightmare.”

James is on hand to promote his new indie comedy The Disaster Artist. The film, based on a true story, follows Tommy Wiseau a mysterious man’s making of the cult classic movie The Room and the turmoil that insues in the process. It is already one of the best-reviewed films of his career.

In case you missed Jonah Hill and his transformation #SNL pic.twitter.com/LM9wMxUJFS — ravyngibbs (@rave0136) December 10, 2017

