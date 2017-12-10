Selena Gomez Likes Sweet Instagram Pic Of Justin Bieber After His Mom Raves About Her

Aww! Selena just gave her nod of approval to a touching photo of Justin Bieber and his mother! Can we read this as a promising sign?!

We’re definitely feeling the love! Selena Gomez, 25, just “liked” an adorable image of Justin Bieber, 23, and mother Pattie Mallette, 41! This is especially important because, if you remember, Sel unfollowed Justin long ago! Guess this means the pop star is on her mind! It’s also worth pointing out that Sel’s “like” comes just one day after Pattie shared some incredibly thoughtful words with People about her! Check out tons more photos of Selena and Justin through the years right here!

“Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..” Justin captioned a photo of himself and his proud mama walking a red carpet together that apparently caught Selena’s eye. Now we’re desperate to know if she plans to once again follow her beau! Why not, right?! On Saturday, Dec. 9, Pattie attended People‘s Holiday Benefit Luncheon where she was asked about her son’s newly rekindled relationship with Selena and she blew us away with her kindness!

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she said. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”Aww! When asked about her son’s new healthy outlook and lifestyle, she responded: “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters,” she offered. “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better.. A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

