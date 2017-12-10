Rich Swann Suspended Indefinitely By WWE After He’s Arrested For Battery & Kidnapping His Wife

The WWE just grounded one of its high-flying superstars. Rich Swann has been suspended until further notice after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife!

Don’t expect to see Rich Swann on a WWE show anytime soon. The 26-year-old WWE Superstar (and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion) was suspended following his Dec. 10 arrest, per Complex. The 205 Live star was busted in Gainesville, Florida on charges of battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment. Rich, according to the Gainesville PD police report, got into an argument with his wife and fellow professional wrestler, Vannarah Riggs.

Following her match at an independent wrestling show in Gainesville, Rich allegedly got angry with Vannarah after making remarks on her performance. Vannarah reportedly felt scared that the argument was getting out of control and got out of the vehicle they were both in at the time of the alleged incident. Rich reportedly stopped the car in traffic to chase her down. He allegedly grabbed Vannarah by her arm, then around her neck, allegedly putting her into a headlock to drag her back to the car.

There are supposedly two witnesses who saw this go down and contacted the authorities. One witness claims Vannarah was “beating on the window for help” as the car drove away, while a second claims the car’s driving was “erratic.” Rich was arrested at 12:09 am ET and charged with battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment, the latter being a third-degree felony in Florida. Rich could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for that charge alone, while Battery could land him a year in jail (or 12-months probation) and another $1,000 fine. He’s being held in jail without bail, according to AP (per Fox Sports) and will appear in court on Dec. 11.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence,” the company said in a statement following his arrest, “and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest.” Rich reportedly denied grabbing his wife, saying that he never touched her and she got back into the car on her own volition. He also said they were trying to get home and her phone had the GPS, so he needed her in the car to find his way.

Rich (born Richard Swann) was actually scheduled to face his fellow Cruiserweight Drew Gulak, 30, for a chance to face the current champ of that division, Enzo Amore, 31. For those who don’t follow, Drew is kind of like Enzo’s lieutenant and Rich was supposed to be the heroic high-flyer, going through Enzo’s goons to take the title away from the loudmouth champ. Yeah. That is not happening now.

