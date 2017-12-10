‘RHOA’: The Ladies Question Kenya & Cynthia’s Relationship Amid Husband Mystery

Are Kenya and Cynthia TRULY best friends? That’s what the ladies started wondering during the Dec. 10 episode of ‘RHOA’. Find out why, here!

Despite claiming she’s very happily married, Kenya Moore has yet to introduce any one of the ladies to her new husband. And that includes Cynthia Bailey, whom Kenya considers to be one of her very best friends. Odd, right? The ladies at least thought it was strange, which is why they started questioning Kenya and Cynthia’s relationship during the Dec. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But we’ll get to that later. First, let’s rehash the episode a bit!

Following NeNe and Porsha‘s explosive confrontation, the ladies rallied around Kenya and surprised her with a wedding celebration. Since they weren’t able to attend her actual ceremony, they planned a mock wedding so they could feel like they experienced her new milestone in life. But because they have no idea what Kenya’s husband looks like, they had her marry a cardboard cutout of a man without a face. It was “so stupid” that Kenya was actually amused by the whole charade. And following the fake ceremony, Porsha apologized to Kandy (again) for taking part in Phaedra‘s takedown scheme. We loved the gesture, but it didn’t seem totally sincere.. Perhaps that’s why Kandy rolled her eyes as Porsha walked away?

Later, the ladies traveled to Napa Valley, CA, where they squashed some grapes with their bare feet and made some wine. And following that fun activity, the ladies sat down for another meal. Kenya had already left the group, as she had to catch a red eye flight home for her grandmother’s funeral, so the ladies figured it was the perfect time to talk about her marriage. Some questioned whether or not it was even real, and as soon as that happened, Cynthia abruptly left the room. She didn’t want to take part in any negative conversations about Kenya. But when she returned to the table — thanks to some persuading by NeNe — the ladies asked her how good her friendship with Kenya really is, considering Kenya hasn’t even introduced her husband to Cynthia yet. It was a valid question and Cynthia definitely agreed that she felt it was weird she hadn’t met Kenya’s husband yet. Is he real? Is she really married? Only time will tell…

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kenya should introduce her husband to the group? Tell us below!