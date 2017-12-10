A new world means a new future for Claire and Jamie. ‘Outlander’ revealed the first season 4 teaser following the exciting season 3 finale. ‘Outlander’ fans, this is a must-see!

Although the Droughtlander is upon us, the first look at Outlander season 4 aired just after the epic season 3 finale on Dec. 10. “There’ll be lots of different people here,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tells Jamie (Sam Heughan) after arriving in America. “All hoping to live what will be called the American dream.” Jamie looks at Claire lovingly and says, “Is that the same as our dream?” She replies, “I suppose it is.” Swoon.

Outlander will return for its fourth season in 2018 and is currently in production in Scotland. The fourth season will be 13 episodes based on Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in her Outlander series. The new season will continue the “romantic adventures” of Claire and Jamie following their romantic reunion after 20 years apart. The upcoming episodes will feature the beloved couple in a good place and finding a place they call home.

“Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn’t know where they are going to live,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told EW. “They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season 4.”

Season 4 will feature some new faces. Maria Doyle Kennedy will play Jocasta, Jamie’s aunt. Ed Speleers will play Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler. Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will reprise their roles as Brianna and Roger. Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy, who play Marsali and Fergus, will also be back as well. The Droughtlander is going to be long, but the wait is going to be worth it!

