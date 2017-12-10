22 Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of 2017: Bella Hadid’s Sheer Dress & More

Our fave stars sizzled this year in some of the sexiest looks we’ve ever seen. From Bella Hadid’s very sheer dress to Kendall Jenner’s nearly naked dress, these are the hottest red carpet looks of 2017!

Let’s be honest, this year was full of so many great fashion moments. The hottest starlets in Hollywood dazzled on the red carpet in 2017 with their seriously sexy looks. The hottest red carpet dress of the year was definitely Bella Hadid’s sparkling sheer naked dress at the Cannes amfAR Gala. The gown was definitely risque with its bustier top and briefs worn under a sheer, crystal-embellished gown. Only Bella could have pulled this incredible look off.

Bella’s BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, also made jaws drop at the 2017 Met Gala. Kendall stole the show when she walked the red carpet in a sheer dress that showed off so much skin, including her butt! The gorgeous and nearly NSMG (Not Suitable for the Met Gala) featured 85,000 hand-painted crystals. Kendall, as always, looked stunning. Her sis Kylie Jenner, 20, sizzled in a sheer dress as well, but it wasn’t nearly as see-through as Kendall’s gown.

Sheer dresses were definitely the trend in 2017. Jennifer Lawrence, 27, looked like literal perfection in a see-through gown at the mother! premiere in London. On the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pink carpet, Stella Maxwell, 27, turned heads in a shocking sheer lace dress.

Bella also turned up the heat on the pink carpet in a sexy latex dress. That latex look isn’t the only one that rocked 2017. Kim Kardashian, 37, sizzled in a skintight latex dress at Tom Ford’s NYFW show. There are so many more sexy looks of 2017 in our gallery. From Ariel Winter’s thigh-high slit to Selena Gomez’s edgy leather look at the AMAs, all of these dresses are too hot to handle!

HollywoodLifers, which red carpet look of 2017 was your favorite? Let us know!