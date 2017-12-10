Chelsea Handler Gets Trolled For Being A ‘Bully’ After Mocking Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Appearance

Uh-oh. Chelsea Handler tweeted a video that insulted Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appearance, but fans tore into Chelsea for being a ‘bully’ and a hypocrite!

“Get the ‘Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ look,” Chelsea Handler, 42, tweeted on Dec. 7, linking to a video featuring comedian Emily Fortune Feimster, 37, pretending to be the 35-year-old White House Press Secretary. In the YouTube makeup tutorial, Emily’s Sarah applies makeup in a crude, mocking way, all while making cracks about President Donald Trump’s administration. “This is foundation, and just like the foundation of America, it’s Republican, it’s strong, and it’s white…. actually, it looks pretty brown,” she says. “Sarah” then starts painting her face like a rodeo clown, including using a paint roller to apply eye shadow.

“Glad to see how much of a strong feminist you are, by promoting positive body image of other females,” one twitter user said in response to this video. Chelsea stood up for her video, saying that “the woman deserves to be taken down. She is pure evil.”

“If you have a problem with her, criticize her ideas or her words,” @JoJoAugustine wrote.” Making fun of someone’s appearance is both a shallow form of argument and a shallow form of humor. Taking jabs at someone’s appearance will not help women…it will only reinforce harmful stereotypes.” Another user said “Body shaming women is wrong, unless they happen to be a conservative. #LiberalHypocrisy.”

Sadly for Chelsea, the video’s political content – which skewered the Trump administration’s perceived ambivalence to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and trashed the GOP’s support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, 70, even though he’s been accused of being sexual inappropriate with numerous women, including allegedly molesting a 14-year-old – will be overshadowed by the body shaming. The Trump administration may even use this video to deflect criticism of Donald’s own problematic Twitter habits.

It seems Sarah is one of Chelsea’s new favorite targets. Before sharing the video, Chelsea tweeted a message to Sarah’s father, ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee, 62. “A feminist @GovMikeHuckabee is someone who supports other women. A feminist is someone who believes the accounts of 15 different women who have similar stories about our President. A feminist doesn’t discount other women. Your daughter is not a feminist. You raised a liar.”

