‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale: The You-Know-What Hits The Fan

In ‘The Walking Dead’s mid-season eight finale, one of our originals gets bit, while Negan’s escape from the Sanctuary wreaks havoc on everyone and everything.

When the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead begins we pick up immediately where we left off: with Rick finding the Sanctuary abandoned. He comes back with the trash people to check the place out since no one is answering him on the walkie, but they get ambushed, so the trash people make a run for it. It’s Carol and Jerry who save Rick with impeccable timing, and they make a great escape without anyone getting hurt. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid go on a road trip to Oceanside only to be ambushed by Natania who Enid shoots. But is she dead? We don’t find out immediately.

Everyone aside from Rick thinks that the Sanctuary is still ready to be ambushed, so they are all preparing for that when they are caught off guard. Alexandria gets three knocks on the gate from Negan himself, while one lieutenant takes the Kingdom and another captures Jerry and uses him to interrupt Maggie and The Hilltop’s road trip. Carl comes up with a plan to get everyone out of Alexandria safely and uses himself as a distraction, proving this really is his “show” as Michonne said at the beginning of the season. He appeals to Negan’s soft side, what of it actually exists, and Carl offers up is own life as punishment to put an end to the war. You can clearly see Negan is conflicted, and it’s only a moment later that we watch Daryl, Michonne and the rest of the group escape through a back gate. Carl disappears at this moment, too, which sets Negan off and he allows his team to light Alexandria up. Carl hides in the sewer, but it’s unclear if he’s really, truly safe.

Simon offers Maggie an ultimatum: she can turn around and go home and live, or he can kill Jerry, then kill her in front of everyone at The Hilltop. But of course no matter what at least one person has to die, and he solves that issue real quick by shooting the guy in the back of Maggie’s car. She obliges to going home, but only if they can take the coffin they’ve laid out for her. It’s a deal. However, when Maggie gets back to The Hilltop she hand picks one of the Saviors she has held captive and kills him. She uses the coffin to send the Savior’s body back to them, warning them to stand down or she’ll kill the rest.

King Ezekiel Gives Himself Up

After the great escape from Alexandria, Michonne, Daryl, Rosita and Tara set up an ambush on the side of the road that Dwight leads the Saviors right into. Dwight even, finally, turns his guns on the men he’s with to help take them out. Unfortunately he’s caught and shot in the arm by one of the women, who realizes that it’s been him all along. She gets away by making a run for it, and Dwight is taken back to the sewer under Alexandria with everyone else. For now. Back at The Kingdom, Ezekiel executes a plan to get his people out, but then locks himself inside despite Carol’s please for him not to. He essentially turns himself into the Saviors, allowing them to beat him up before taking him hostage.

When Rick finally gets back to Alexandria he can’t find anyone, so he goes right into his own house, where Negan is hiding, and is immediately attacked. Negan and Rick go toe-to-toe until Rick finally makes an escape after he’s thrown through his own front window. As he’s running away he finally finds Michonne slaughtering a Savior, as she went in looking for Carl and Rick. It’s Michonne that brings Rick to the sewer and they find what’s left of their people down there. But something’s not right. At the very end of the group of people Rick finds Siddiq, and then we hear Carl say that he brought him there. Rick turns to find Carl sitting alone in a corner away from everyone and he looks absolutely awful. That’s when Carl reveals that he’s been bitten on the side of his abdomen, and now we know that he’s dying.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, we find out that Eugene isn’t exactly a garbage human. He decides to help Father Gabriel and Dr. Carson by taking out a guard and giving them a car to escape in. It’s a surprise even to Gabriel, but when he asks Eugene to come back with him he passes. We later see Eugene, still alive, on the move with the doctor but it’s unclear how far they get.

